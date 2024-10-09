3 arrested with pistols, walkie-talkie, alcohol

Law enforcers in a joint drive have arrested three youths with pistols and a large quantity of alcohol from Lake City area of Dhaka's Khilkhet area.

The arrestees are Nafiz Md Alam, Sujan Mia, and Ramzan Ali.

The joint forces yesterday conducted a raid at a flat in Concord Chayanir, a high-rise building in Lake City, Khilkhet, and apprehended the suspects, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, today.

During the drive, law enforcers seized two foreign pistols, two magazines, 48 rounds of ammunition, a signal light, a walkie-talkie, two iPhones, a total of nine mobile phones of various brands, 17,300 milliliters of foreign liquor, 3,095 milliliters of beer, and Tk 1.45 lakh in cash, along with various other items.

Two cases have been filed against each of the suspects under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act with Khilkhet Police Station.

Besides, Nafiz has four prior cases filed with Vatara Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act, Telecommunications Control Act, and Pornography Control Act while Sujan has a narcotics-related case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station.