3 arrested over rape of woman in Tangail

Three men were arrested today in a case filed over the rape of a woman in Tangail's Sadar upazila.

The arrestees, Dulal Chandra, 28, Sajib Khan, 19, and Rupu Miah, 27, are from Brahmankusia Sutar Para of Tangail Sadar upazila, said police.

Dulal is a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and the two others are hawkers at the Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail.

Quoting the case statement, Tanvir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, said the woman works as a domestic aid in Chattogram. She went to Dhaka Airport Railway Station from Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria on Friday night to take a train to Chattogram.

By mistake, she got on the North Bengal-bound Drutojan Express. Later, she got off at Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail around 12:30am.

When she informed the railway police about the matter, a member of the GRP police told CNG driver Dulal to help her board a train to Dhaka.

However, Dulal first took her to an orchard behind the station and raped her. Later, Rupu Miah and Sajib Khan took her to Rupu's house at Brahmankusia, adjacent to the station, and also raped her, he said.

After the incident, the woman returned to the railway station early in the morning and reported the rape to the railway police, who then informed the matter to the Sadar Police Station. Later, Sadar police along with GRP police conducted a raid and arrested the three accused from their houses in the morning.

The woman later filed a case with the police station, he added.

OC Tanvir said the three admitted to the crime during interrogation.

The victim was sent to the Tangail General Hospital for medical tests, he said.