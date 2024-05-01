3 arrested over rape, blackmail of woman

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested three young men over the rape and blackmail of a woman in Jashore's Sharsha upazila Monday night.

The arrestees are Shariful Islam,19, Morshed Alam Shanto, 20, and Rifad Hossain, 19.

The victim filed a rape case against five men, including the three arrested, with Sharsha Police Station on April 20, said a PBI press release yesterday.

PBI District Superintendent of Police Reshma Sharmin said the trio would be produced to the court later in the day.

During an initial interrogation, the trio admitted their involvement in the crimes stated in the complaint and disclosed the names of their accomplices.

"We are trying to arrest the other accused," she added.

According to the police complaint, the victim's husband is a truck driver and mostly stays out of home. Taking advantage of his absence on March 10, their relative Imran Hossain, the key suspect, and four of his associates raped the woman at her house and filmed the incident.

They also demanded Tk 5 lakh and threatened to release the video on social media if they did not get the money, it added.