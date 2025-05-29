Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Thu May 29, 2025 03:24 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:09 PM

3 arrested over Moghbazar mugging

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a recent mugging in Dhaka's Moghbazar, where a man was attacked with machetes in a violent assault that sparked public outrage.

Md Raju, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, confirmed the arrests and said a mobile phone taken during the incident was recovered.

"We are still working on it. We will give details of the arrestees soon," he told The Daily Star.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage showing the attack went viral on social media, prompting widespread concern over public safety in the capital.

According to police, the mugging took place on Greenway Lane in Moghbazar when three assailants on a motorbike intercepted a man named Abdullah, a restaurant employee from Motijheel.

The attackers, armed with machetes, snatched his bag in broad daylight.

The footage shows Abdullah walking down a narrow alley with a bag slung over his shoulder, unaware of the parked motorbike with three men nearby. As he passed them, two of the attackers—one wearing a helmet, the other a mask—suddenly lunged at him with machetes.

They struck him with the blunt side of the machete blade and forcibly took his bag. As they attempted to flee, Abdullah held onto the front wheel of the motorbike, pleading for his belongings.

One of the muggers dismounted and chased him down the alley, attacking him again before the group fled with the stolen items.

Though Abdullah did not initially report the incident, police said they later located him after the video spread online and encouraged him to file a formal complaint.

On May 25, he lodged a case with Hatirjheel Police Station against three unidentified persons.

Abdullah, who lives near the scene of the attack, was on his way to his village home in Cumilla when the incident occurred.

He told police that the attackers took his mobile phone worth Tk 10,000, Tk 14,000 in cash, and other valuables.

mugging in Dhaka
