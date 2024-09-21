3 arrested over double murder in Dhaka's Wari

Police yesterday arrested three people in a case filed over the murder of two siblings in the capital's Wari on August 15.

The arrestees are Akbar Hossain, 60, his son Md Asif Sultan Sifat, 27, and Sifat's friend Md Azaharul Islam Khan Rian, 28.

A team of police conducted a drive in Savar Model Police Station area yesterday and arrested them, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Wari Division) Mohammad Saleh Uddin said in a press conference at DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital this afternoon.

He said that victim Md Alamin Bhuiyan signed an agreement to purchase a flat from "Classic Real Estate Company" on Hatkhola Road many years ago. The land owner advocate Akbar also signed an agreement with Ripon, the owner of the real estate company, in 2014.

"After 10 years, since no building was constructed at that place, Akbar along with others completed the 2nd floor of the building with their own funds."

Later, victim Al Amin Bhuiyan along with his younger brother Nurul Amin Bhuiyan went to see the flat around 11:00am on August 14.

At that time Akbar, Rian and other fugitives under the leadership of Sifat attacked them with local weapons, leaving them seriously injured.

They were rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors on duty declared them dead.

Later, a case was filed following a complaint lodged by victims' elder brother Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan.

The police official said the two brothers were killed due to a dispute over a flat.

The arrestees were sent to court, added the police officer.