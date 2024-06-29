3 Ansar Al Islam members arrested

Three suspected members of the banned militant organisation Ansar Al Islam were arrested in the Chowfaldandi area of​​ Cox's Bazar.

The arrested Zakaria Mandal, 19, of ​​Jamalpur, Md Niamat Ullah, 21, of Bhola, and Md Ozair, 19, of Feni, are active members of the banned militant outfit, said Rab.

Ten extremist books, 29 leaflets, 1 diary, 2 madrasa identity cards, 2 NIDs, 2 mobile phones and Tk 4,590 were seized from their possession.

Teams from the intelligence wing of Rab headquarters, Rab-15 and Rab-7 conducted the operation Thursday night, Commander Arafat Islam, director of the legal and media wing of Rab, told journalists yesterday.

After the Eid holidays, the arrestees left home and gathered in Cox's Bazar to conduct secret meetings, Arafat said.

They joined Ansar al-Islam after being inspired by the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, he added.

"The activities of Ansar Al Islam almost came to a standstill in the face of regular operations by Rab and other law enforcement forces. Due to disruption of activities in the name of this organisation [Ansar Al Islam], they formed a new militant group named 'As-Shahadat' with the ideology of Ansar al-Islam and are carrying out recruitment activities."