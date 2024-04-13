3 AL, Jubo League leaders shot in Jashore

Three Awami League and Jubo League leaders, including the general secretary of the AL's Phultala union unit in Khulna, were shot by unidentified assailants at a tea shop in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila around 11:10pm yesterday.

Two of the injured were taken to Phultala Upazila Health Complex, while the other was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The injured are Fultala Union AL General Secretary Hedayet Hossain Litu, Fultala Union Jubo League Office Secretary Khairuzzaman Sabuj and an executive member of the same unit, Nasim.

The incident happened when the trio were sitting at a tea stall near Rajghat bus stand, confirmed Aqikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar Police Station.

One of the injured was shot in the stomach and the two others were shot in their hands, he added.