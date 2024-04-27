3 Agrani bank officials sent to jail over Tk 10cr irregularities

Three officers of Agrani Bank's Kashinathpur branch in Pabna's Shanthia upazila have been arrested over a Tk 10-crore irregularities.

The arrestees are Agrani Bank's Kashinathpur branch manager Harun Bin Salam, Cash Officer Subroto Chakrabarti and Senior Officer Abu Jafar.

They were sent to the district jail via a court order yesterday.

Shanthia Police Station Officer in Charge Anwar Hossain said an inquiry team of Agrani Bank visited Kashinathpur branch of the bank on Thursday morning.

After a day-long inquiry, the team found discrepancies worth Tk 10.13 crore after auditing the accounts.

"We arrested the three officials after the bank authority filed a police complaint over the discrepancies."

This correspondent tried to contact the deputy general manager of the bank over the matter but could not reach him over the phone.