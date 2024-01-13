2kg venison seized; one arrested

The Forest Department seized two kilogrammes of venison along with the severed head of a deer in Ruhita Hajirkhal village of Barguna's Patharghata upazila on Thursday evening.

A man detained in this connection -- Md Yunus, 40, of Tengra village -- was handed over to the Patharghata Senior Judicial Magistrate Court along with the seized items, said Patharghata Range Officer Abul Kalam Azad.

Later, Magistrate Shantanu Kumar Mondal ordered the venison and head to be buried and sent the detained person to jail.