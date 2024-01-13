Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

2kg venison seized; one arrested

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:30 AM

The Forest Department seized two kilogrammes of venison along with the severed head of a deer in Ruhita Hajirkhal village of Barguna's Patharghata upazila on Thursday evening.

A man detained in this connection -- Md Yunus, 40, of Tengra village -- was handed over to the Patharghata Senior Judicial Magistrate Court along with the seized items, said Patharghata Range Officer Abul Kalam Azad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Later, Magistrate Shantanu Kumar Mondal ordered the venison and head to be buried and sent the detained person to jail.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হুতিদের ওপর হামলা: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-যুক্তরাজ্যে জ্বালানি তেলের দাম ৪ শতাংশ বেড়েছে

গাজায় ইসরায়েলের নির্বিচার হত্যাযজ্ঞের মধ্যেই ইয়েমেনের হুতি বিদ্রোহীদের ওপর যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও যুক্তরাজ্যের যৌথ হামলার পর থেকে বিশ্ববাজারে জ্বালানি তেলের দাম হু হু করে বাড়ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘আ. লীগের পরাজিত নেতারাই ভোট ডাকাতির সংবাদ তুলে ধরছেন’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification