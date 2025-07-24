262 held in joint drives since July 17: ISPR

A total of 262 people including top-listed criminals, drug dealers, and illegal arms holders were detained during a series of joint drives conducted by the Bangladesh Army and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country between July 17 and 24.

The operations were carried out in the capital and different districts to maintain law and order amid the ongoing situation in the country, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today.

The detainees include identified top criminals, arms traffickers, smugglers, extortionists, narcotics dealers, and addicts, said the statement.

Seventeen illegal firearms, 133 rounds of assorted ammunition, 15 shotgun cartridges, various drugs, improvised weapons used in criminal activities, stolen goods, motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash were seized from the detainees, it added.

All of them were handed over to respective police stations after primary interrogation for necessary legal procedures, the ISPR said.

To ensure public safety and security, the army continues regular patrols and security operations across the country. It is also directly engaged in maintaining stability in industrial zones and preventing labour unrest to safeguard business operations.

Such joint operations will continue as part of efforts to stabilise the overall law and order situation in the country, the release added.

The public has been urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest army camp, added the ISPR.