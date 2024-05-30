Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:31 PM

2.5kg cocaine recovered from train in Kushtia

Photo: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized around 2.5 kg of cocaine from the Khulna-bound Kapotaksha Express yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team BGB's Kushtia Battalion carried out a search operation on the train as it stopped at Mirpur Railway Station in Kushtia and found the 2.5 kg of cocaine, says a press release sent today by BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

No one was arrested as the contraband was found abandoned.

According the press release, a general diary was being filed with Mirpur Police Station last night.

