2.5kg cocaine recovered from train in Kushtia

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized around 2.5 kg of cocaine from the Khulna-bound Kapotaksha Express yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team BGB's Kushtia Battalion carried out a search operation on the train as it stopped at Mirpur Railway Station in Kushtia and found the 2.5 kg of cocaine, says a press release sent today by BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

No one was arrested as the contraband was found abandoned.

According the press release, a general diary was being filed with Mirpur Police Station last night.