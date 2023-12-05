253 arson attacks reported during blockades, hartals since Oct end: Fire Service

A total of 253 arson attacks have been recorded till 6:00am today during the blockades and hartals called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties since the end of October.

One arson attack was reported in 24 hours till 6:00am today during the second day of the latest road, rail and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties.

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka's Gulistan area at 2:23 pm yesterday, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters' media cell.

A total of 10 members and two fire engines worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.

BNP and its allies are going to enforce another 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from tomorrow morning to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).