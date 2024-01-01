25 injured as Chhatra Dal, police clash in Habiganj

At least 25 people, including 10-12 policemen, were allegedly injured in a clash between police and leaders and activists of BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj this afternoon.

A police van was vandalised during that time.

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman claimed 10-12 policemen were injured in the clash. The situation calmed down after a while, he said.

Locals said Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out a rally on the occasion of their founding anniversary. A clash broke out when police obstructed them in the city's Shayestanagar area.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said that as part of the central programme, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally.

"At least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the police attack," he claimed.