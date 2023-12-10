25 BNP men get 3 years' jail in 2018 political violence case

A Dhaka court today sentenced 25 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a 2018 case filed with Bangshal Police Station in the capital over political violence.

Md Taizuddin alias "Lomba Taizu", president of the city's BNP ward 68 unit, and Razia Alam alias Razia Sultana, president of Mohila Dal's Dhaka South City, were among the convicts in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi handed down the sentence in absence of the convicts in the courtroom.

Before pronouncement of judgment, the magistrate cancelled their bails and declared them fugitives.

The magistrate also issued conviction warrants against them and directed the officer-in-charge of Bangshal Police Station to execute the court order.

Their punishment will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations led by Taizuddin gathered in front of Ahmed Bawani School in the city's Banghal area around 4:45pm on September 6, 2018, ahead of a rally demanding release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. They vandalised vehicles, ransacked shops and created anarchy among the local people.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Taizuddin, Razia and 23 others with Bangshal Police Station.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against them on June 30, 2019. The magistrate framed charges against them on February 27 of 2022.