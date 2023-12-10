25 BNP leaders jailed in vandalism case in Dhaka

A Dhaka court today sentenced 25 leaders and activists to three years in jail in connection with a case filed over vandalising vehicles and shops five years back.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the order.

The court also fined them Tk 4,000 each, in default to suffer one year rigorous imprisonment each.

The BNP leaders and activists include Sohel, Raju, Hazi Siraj, Mamun, Rony, Moin, Hazi Md Masum, Omar Faruk, and Razia Alam alias Razia Sultana.

Their punishment will be effective from the day they will surrender before the court.

On September 6, 2018, a group of BNP leaders and activists and its associate bodies gathered in front of Ahmed Bawani School in Bongshal area of the capital demanding release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

They also vandalised a number of vehicles and shops there, according to the case statement.

Sub-inspector Azhar Hossain filed a case with Bongshal Police Station.

On June 30, 2019, police submitted charge sheet against 25 leaders and activists of BNP.