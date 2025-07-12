243 govt officials accused in graft cases since Aug 5

Surge in cases follows fall of AL, shows data from ACC report

In the 11 months since the uprising on August 5, the Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a total of 399 cases, averaging about 36.27 cases per month. These cases named 1,264 individuals as accused, including 243 government employees, accounting for 27.13 percent of the total.

The data was disclosed in a recent statistical report published by the ACC.

The commission began taking more visible action following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year and the assumption of power by an interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus three days later.

During the initial three months after the political shift, the ACC was still headed by Moinuddin Abdullah, who had been appointed during the AL's tenure. Following his resignation, along with the rest of the commission, on October 29, a new commission led by Dr Abdul Momen assumed office about a month and a half later.

Speaking on the matter, Md Akhtar Hossain, director general (prevention) of the ACC, said, "We are prioritising crimes committed by government officials under the ACC Act because the majority of the accused in corruption cases are public servants."

Since August 5, the two commissions together have accepted 768 complaints for preliminary inquiry. Of these, 399 cases were filed, 231 charge sheets were submitted, and nine final reports were issued. The commission also served 223 notices requiring submission of wealth statements. The highest number of cases filed in a single month was recorded in January this year—after the Momen Commission took over—when 70 cases were registered.

Among the 1,264 accused are 243 government employees, 114 businessmen, 92 politicians, 447 private sector employees, and 31 public representatives.

The list of accused includes ousted Sheikh Hasina; members of her family, such as her children Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed; her sister Sheikh Rehana; Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby; and daughters Azmina Siddiq Ruponti and Tulip Rizwana Siddiq. Former ministers, former members of parliament, and prominent business figures closely associated with the AL -- such as Salman F Rahman of Beximco Group and Saiful Alam of S Alam Group -- have also been named.

ACC sources said the cases involve allegations of abuse of power, irregularities and corruption in large-scale government projects, unlawful allocation of plots, and amassing wealth beyond known sources of income. Some individuals are also accused of extortion, tender manipulation, and illegal land grabbing.

There are further allegations that some of the accused laundered money abroad and established houses and businesses in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, UAE, Switzerland, and Canada.

Several also face charges of manipulating the stock market, defrauding investors out of billions of takas, and using political influence to embezzle large sums through fraudulent loans from both state-owned and private banks.

Meanwhile, several ACC officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted that in some cases, investigations were rushed and cases were filed without sufficient inquiry.

These oversights, they warned, could weaken the chances of proving the charges in court.

In total, 12,827 complaints have been received by the ACC over the past 11 months. Of these, 3,406 were filed in November last year. Proceedings are also under way on around 3,500 complaints received from the ACC chairman's office and other offices.