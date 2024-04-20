242 tonnes of smuggled Indian sugar seized

Detectives seized 12 trucks loaded with 242 tonnes of sugar smuggled from India at Kazirhaat ferry ghat in Pabna on Thursday night.

The law enforcers also detained 23 suspects, most of them truckers, from the spot in this connection.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Detective Branch of police in Pabna took position at Kazirhaat ferry ghat area since Thursday morning, said Md Emran Mahamud Tuhin, officer-in-charge of Pabna DB police.

The 12 trucks loaded with 242 tonnes of sugar reached the ferry ghat at around 11.30pm, he also said.

"Truckers who were carrying the sugar were unable to show any valid documents of importing the Indian sugar so we have detained them and seized the smuggled sugar. Legal steps are underway," he added.

Md Masud Alom, additional superintendent of police in Pabna, confirmed the matter.

"In primary investigation, we come to know that the sugar was smuggled through Jaintiapur border area of Sylhet," he said.

The smugglers were transporting the sugar through Dhaka and Manikganj via Kazirhaat ferry ghat for supplying in northern districts, the additional SP also said.

Investigation is on to identify the masterminds of the racket that has long been smuggling Indian sugar through Kazirhaat ferry ghat when price of the commodity soars, he added.