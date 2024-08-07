2,400 get bail in cases over recent violence

Several BNP, Jamaat leaders among them

A total of 2,400 people, including several top leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, got bail yesterday in cases filed with different police stations in the capital over the violence centring the quota reform protests.

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Bangladesh Jatiyo Party (Manju) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho and Ducsu former vice-president Nurul Haque Nur are among them.

The magistrates working in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka granted them bail after the defence lawyers filed petitions with the court yesterday, said court staffers.

The 2,400 were produced before the court between July 17 and August 4 after being arrested in some 178 cases.

Of them, 253 were held in cases filed with Jatrabari and Demra police stations, 220 with Pallabi and Rupnagar police stations, 214 with Paltan, Motijheel, and Shahjahanpur police stations, 203 with Mirpur and Sher-e-Bangla police stations, 194 with Badda and Bhatara police stations, 193 with Uttara Purbo, Uttara Paschim, and Turag police stations, 133 with Kadamtoli police station, 121 with Tejgaon, Tejgaon industrial, and Hatirjheel police stations, 115 with Rampura and Sabujbagh police stations, and 110 arrested in cases lodged with Gulshan and Banani police stations.

According to the court records, over 270 cases were lodged with 39 police stations in the city between July 16 and August 4. The complainants of most cases were police personnel.

The charges of the cases include illegal gathering, rioting, assaulting law enforcers, damaging assets, and arson.

Of the cases, at least 15 were filed over murder and two under the Cyber Security Act for spreading false and fabricated information on social platforms.