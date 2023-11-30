Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Thu Nov 30, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 03:18 AM

239 children tortured by teachers so far this year

Says ASK report
A total of 28 children were sexually harassed and 239 tortured by teachers so far this year, according to an Ain O Salish Kendra report.

Last year, the numbers were 23 and 109, respectively.

The findings of the study titled "Dialogue with Journalists: Child Rights Situation in Bangladesh and What to Do", based on reports published during Jan 2020-Nov 2023, were revealed yesterday.

According to the report, 14 and 3 children were sexually harassed in 2020 and 2021 respectively. 125 and 67 were tortured in 2020 and 2021.

