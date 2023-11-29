239 children tortured by teachers

Says ASK report

A total of 28 children were sexually harassed while 239 were tortured by teachers so far this year, according to an Ain O Salish Kendro report.

Last year, the numbers were 23 and 109, respectively.

The findings of the study titled "Dialogue with Journalists: Child Rights Situation in Bangladesh and What to Do", based on news reports published during January 2020-November 2023, were revealed today at Jatiya Press Club.

According to the report, the number of children harassed by their teachers was 14 in 2020 and 3 in 2021; while that of the ones tortured by their teachers were 125 in 2020 and 67 in 2021.

Noting the significant rise of such incidents, Abdullah Al Mamun, director (child protection and child rights governance) of Save the Children, said the ratio decreased during the pandemic as closure of schools limited scopes for in-person contact between students and teachers.

"The number increased as things were back to normal. However, the actual number of such incidents is yet to be estimated as such incidents are seldom reported," he added.

"Lack of law enforcement, political turmoil, and social insecurity will further hamper the lives of children," said Faruq Faisel, executive director of ASK

Nasima Akhtar, secretary of National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, stressed the importance of having a friendly bond between children and their parents to protect, educate and support the young ones in every situation.