230 BGB platoons deployed, 28 in Dhaka

A total of 230 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed across the country today to help law enforcers maintain law and order on the second day of a two-day blockade announced by BNP and its allies.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Of them, 28 platoons were deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts, he said.

The BNP has announced a series of hartals and blockades since their October 28 rally was foiled.