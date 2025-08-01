22 held over ‘secret meeting’ of AL men

Major in army custody for ‘involvement’

Police arrested 22 people, including several leaders and activists of the Awami League and banned Chhatra League, following a "secret meeting" at the KB Convention Centre near the capital's Bashundhara Residential area on July 8.

A major is also in custody of the army for his alleged involvement in the meeting.

The information came to light at a press briefing held at the Army Headquarters yesterday.

Responding to a related query, Col Shafiqul Islam, colonel staff at the Military Operations Directorate, said, "We are aware of Major Sadikul Haque's alleged involvement. An investigation is ongoing. Until the investigation is complete, we cannot provide further details on the matter."

At the same briefing, Brig Gen Nazim-ud-Daula, director of the MOD, added, "Following the incident, he [Major Sadikul] was taken into custody by the army… If he is found guilty, the army will take action as per existing military rules."

On July 12, police filed a case over the "secret meeting" with Bhatara Police Station. The timing of the arrests was not disclosed at the briefing.

According to the case statement, the meeting, which lasted from 10:00am till the evening, was attended by 300 to 400 people, including Chhatra League and AL activists, and retired government employees, who allegedly chanted anti-government slogans.

The statement further said that, under deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, the meeting planned to mobilise people from across the country to gather in Dhaka. Their objective was to block the Shahbagh intersection, create unrest, and instill fear among the public as part of a conspiracy to bring Hasina back to power.

Speaking to The Daily Star last night, Rakibul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Bhatara Police Station, said, "A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act has been filed with our station. The investigation is currently being carried out by the Detective Branch of police."

Contacted, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Media and Public Relations), said, "We have arrested 22 people in connection with the case, all of whom are in jail."

According to a Prothom Alo report, sources within the DB investigation team said the arrestees include leaders and activists of the AL, Jubo League, and other affiliated organisations. They are members of various WhatsApp groups such as "Priyo Swadesh", "F71 Guerrilla", "Bangabandhu Projonmo", "Projonmo 71", and "Sheikh Hasina".

Based on an intelligence report, Bhatara police arrested Jubo League leader Sohel Rana from a residence in Uttara Paschim on July 12.

On the same day, Awami League leader Shamima Nasrin (Shampa) was arrested from another house in the area, after which a police officer filed the case the following day under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Prothom Alo reported.

Based on the information provided by Sohel and Shamima during initial interrogation, Major Sadikul Haque, who allegedly participated in the meeting, was taken into custody.