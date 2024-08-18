219 looted weapons handed over to police in Munshiganj

Bangladesh Army personnel have handed over 219 weapons, 7825 rounds of bullets and various government equipment looted from Munshiganj Sadar and Tongibari police stations to the police.

The arms and ammunition were recovered by the army from 5 August to 17 August.

The handover was done in two separate places in the presence of journalists. PSC captain (19 Bir) Lt Col Zubair Mohammad Khaled Hossain and Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam Khan were present in both handover ceremonies.

To assist the civil administration under the "In Aid to Civil Power", the army is conducting drives and patrolling in Munshiganj from August 5. During the drives, the army recovered 140 firearms and 3934 rounds of ammunition from Sadar upazila. At least 79 weapons and 3891 rounds of different types of ammunition were recovered from Tongibari, Sais Munshiganj army camp sources.

After the fall of the government on August 5, miscreants attacked Munshiganj Sadar and Tongibari police stations and outposts and set them on fire. A large amount of arms and ammunition were looted during this time.

Munshiganj SP Mohammad Aslam Khan stated, "The exact amount of looted arms and ammunition cannot be specified at this time. We have heard that some arms have been dumped in various water bodies. We are working on to recover all those."