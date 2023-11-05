2,172 arrested in 15 days over violence in Dhaka: DMP

As many as 2,172 people were arrested in Dhaka city over the recent violence in 15 days till yesterday.

A total of 89 cases were filed between October 28 and yesterday in connection with the incidents of violence, vandalism, and arson following BNP's hartal and blockade, according to the data of Dhaka Metropolitan Police media centre.

Of the cases, 14 were filed with Paltan Police Station, six each with Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations, five each with Pallabi and Bhatara police stations.