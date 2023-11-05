Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:49 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

2,172 arrested in 15 days over violence in Dhaka: DMP

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:43 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 02:49 PM

As many as 2,172 people were arrested in Dhaka city over the recent violence in 15 days till yesterday.

A total of 89 cases were filed between October 28 and yesterday in connection with the incidents of violence, vandalism, and arson following BNP's hartal and blockade, according to the data of Dhaka Metropolitan Police media centre.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of the cases, 14 were filed with Paltan Police Station, six each with Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations, five each with Pallabi and Bhatara police stations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

চবি শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীদের বাসে ছাত্রলীগের ‘পাহারা’

চবি প্রশাসন জানিয়েছে, 'আমরা ছাত্রলীগের কাছ থেকে কোনো এসকর্ট চাইনি।’

২০ মিনিট আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

ঢাবির ৯ ফটকে ছাত্রদলের তালা

১০ মিনিট আগে