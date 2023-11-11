2.10 lakh yaba pills recovered in Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday recovered 2.10 lakh pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar along the Myanmar border.

Two teams of the frontier force jointly conducted a drive in Alugola area along Nazirpara border under Teknaf upazila early in the morning on tip-off that a shipment of yaba would be smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar, said a media release.

Sensing the presence of Bangladeshi border force, three people fled to a forest leaving 3 bags behind, it reads.

Later, 2, 10,000 pieces of yaba were recovered from four bags, according to the release.

Though the BGB personnel continued drives in the forest to nab the suspected drug peddlers till 9:30am, no one was detained in this connection, it added.