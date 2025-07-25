21-year-old dies 'jumping' into pond after stabbing cop in Gaibandha

Fire Service recovers body today

A man who stabbed a police officer at Saghata Police Station in Gaibandha last night died after "jumping" into a pond while attempting to escape.

His body was recovered from the pond by Fire Service personnel this morning, said Mashiur Rahman, sub-inspector of Saghata Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Md Siju Mia, 21, from Baguria village of Gaibandha Sadar.

He was a student at a local college.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bidroh Kumar Kundu of Gaibandha's A-Circle, said,"Siju Mia first came to Saghata Police Station yesterday at 8:40pm."

"He wanted to file a GD (police complaint) for a lost mobile phone. The duty officer asked him for some information, including the phone's IMEI number. He couldn't provide the information even after 20 minutes. Police also questioned why he came to the Saghata Police Station to file a GD when his phone was lost in Gaibandha Sadar upazila. He was later given an auto-rickshaw fare and sent back home," he said.

CCTV footage provided by police showed Siju returning to the station for the second time at 9:50pm, armed with a knife.

When a constable tried to stop him at the entrance, he reportedly snatched a rifle from him and entered the duty officer's room.

When multiple police members tried to intervene, Siju allegedly attempted to stab everyone.

He then fled the police station, according to the additional SP.

Police Constable Sirajul Islam and ASI Mohsin Ali suffered stab wounds during the incident, the police official said.

While fleeing the police station, Siju jumped into a nearby pond at Saghata High School.

Despite police and locals repeatedly asking him to come out, Siju did not respond, he said.

Saghata Fire Station Officer Ratan Chandra Sharma said despite calling fire services, rescue operations were not possible at night due to the pond's extreme depth and lack of light.

This morning, Fire Service divers recovered Siju's body and handed it over to the police at 9:30am, Ratan Chandra confirmed, adding that "there were no visible signs of injury on Siju's body".

According to Siju's family, he had an argument with the police station's duty officer over the refusal to register the GD for his lost mobile phone.

As of 4:00pm, the post-mortem examination of the body was ongoing, according to ASP Kundu.