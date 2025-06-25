21 held for cheating patients at CMCH

Several of the arrestees had previously been detained for similar offences, says Rab

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today arrested 21 individuals from Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for their alleged involvement with a gang of brokers.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Rab-7 conducted a drive at the hospital and detained the suspects, said Lt Col Hafizur Rahman, commanding officer of Rab-7.

According to Rab, the gang specifically targeted vulnerable patients and their families--particularly those arriving from rural upazilas and remote districts. In exchange for commissions, the brokers would divert patients from government hospital services to private clinics, diagnostic centres, and pharmacies.

Several of the arrestees had previously been detained for similar offences but rejoined the racket after being released due to legal loopholes, Lt Col Hafizur added.

The gang allegedly operated an extensive network involving hospital beds, ambulance services, medicine supplies, and referrals to private facilities.

Patients were frequently misled into undergoing unnecessary diagnostic tests or being admitted to private hospitals under false pretences—all to benefit the brokers financially.