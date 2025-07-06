2024 Subarnachar rape: Survivor ‘facing death threats’ from accused

Family forced to relocate out of fear

A woman who was gang-raped along with her minor daughter in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila last year said she has been receiving continuous death threats from the accused in the case she filed.

She alleged that they have been pressuring her to withdraw the case.

In the face of such intimidation, the victim's family was forced to sell their house and move to another area.

The prime accused, Abul Khair Munshi, a local Awami League leader, along with relatives of other accused, have been issuing the threats, the survivor said.

Speaking to The Daily Star on Friday, she said, "They say they will kill us if I don't withdraw the case. This has been going on since the case was filed one and a half years ago. Every time we go to court for a hearing, they threaten us, even on the court premises."

The survivor filed a general diary with Char Jabbar Police Station on January 19. "But the threats have not stopped," she added.

Officer-in-Charge Md Shaheen Miah confirmed the filing of the GD to this correspondent. "Primary investigation found the allegation to be true, and we submitted a report to the court on March 4. However, we have not received any directive yet."

The survivor said Munshi and relatives of other accused visited her house multiple times, offering incentives to withdraw the case. When she rejected the offers, the threats began.

"Even after the last hearing on June 24, Munshi told me he has money, so the court verdict will go in his favour. We are living in constant fear. Last week, we sold our house and our 20-decimal land. We are moving elsewhere, or they will kill us," she added.

So far, four witnesses have testified in court. "The accused and their relatives are also threatening the witnesses," she claimed.

Her lawyer, Habibur Rasul Mamun, confirmed that the accused have been trying to intimidate the family.

On February 6 last year, the survivor and her 12-year-old daughter were gang-raped at their home. She filed a case with Char Jabbar Police Station the same day, and three days later, Munshi and two others -- Md Harun and Mehraj Uddin -- were arrested.

Prime accused Munshi was released on bail on November 6, while the two others remain in jail.

Despite repeated attempts, Munshi could not be reached for comments.