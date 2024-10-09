2018 road safety movement: Fakhrul, Rizvi, Khasru relieved of charges of instigating students

A Dhaka court today relieved three BNP leaders, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, from charges of instigating students for creating anarchy during movement for road safety in 2018.

The two others are BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after their lawyers submitted an application on the grounds that the complainant did not appear before it on several consecutive dates.

In the application, defence lawyer told the court that they came to know that the complainant had died. So, the case should be dismissed and the accused be relieved from the charges of the case.

On August 6, 2018, AB Siddique, president of Jananetri Parishad, a pro-Awami League organisation, filed the case against them with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate HM Toaha.

During the protests on August 4 that year, a reported audio clip of a telephone conversation between Amir Khasru and an unknown person over intensifying the ongoing student movement went viral on Facebook and YouTube.

After an investigation, Mohammad Sentu Miah, an inspector of Tejgaon Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, on February 6 of 2019 submitted the probe report.

In the probe report, the IO said the charges brought against the three leaders were primarily proved and they should be brought under trial for their alleged involvement with instigating students for creating anarchy during road safety.

On July 29 of 2018, students took to the streets after Dia Khanam Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib, students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College, were killed as a Jabal-e-Noor bus ploughed through a crowd while competing with another bus of the same company on Airport Road.

On December 1 of 2019, another Dhaka court sentenced two drivers Masum Billah and Jubayer Sumon and helper Asad Kazi of Jabal-e-Noor Paribahan to life imprisonment in a case filed over deaths of the students.