Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 08:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 08:38 PM

2018 ‘Crossfire’: Ex-IGPs Benazir, Shahidul sued over BNP activist's death

Benazir Ahmed (left) and AKM Shahidul Haque. File photo

Five people, including former inspectors general of police (IGPs) AKM Shahidul Haque and Benazir Ahmed, have been sued for the alleged killing of a BNP activist in a 2018 "crossfire incident".

Julekha Begum, wife of the deceased Abul Hossain, filed the case with the Gomostapur Amoli Court in Chapainawabganj yesterday.

Other defendants include former Rapid Action Battalion Chapainawabganj camp officer Mozammel Haque, along with two Rab informants, Monirul Islam Tulu and Md Morsalin.

According to the complainant's lawyer, Nurul Islam, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abu Taleb has set September 18 for an order on framing charges.

Julekha's case alleges that Rab and police personnel picked up her husband from the Rohanpur bus stand in Gomostapur upazila on September 5, 2018, while he was returning home from court.

The following day, his bullet-riddled body was found at Gomostapur Upazila Health Complex.

