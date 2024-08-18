2015 Khaleda convoy attack: Complaint filed against Hasina, 112 others

A complaint has been filed today with Tejgaon Police Station against 113 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over an attack on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's convoy in 2015.

The FIR was filed by Belal Hossain, general secretary of BNP's Ward 26 unit in north Dhaka.

The incident in question took place during the Dhaka City Corporation election campaign in 2015 when Khaleda Zia's convoy was reportedly attacked in the capital's Karwan Bazar area.

Inspector (investigation) Sarwar Alam Khan of Tejgaon Police Station said that they will consult the matter with higher authorities.

The complaint will be officially recorded if permission is granted to proceed with it as a case, he added.