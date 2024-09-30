2014 murder case: Ex-AL MP sued in Dinajpur

A case has been filed against 27 people, including former Dinajpur-1 MP Manoranjan Shill Gopal, over the murder of two teenagers during the 10th national election on January 5, 2014.

Jahura Khatun, mother of one of the victims, Saladuddin, filed the case with Birganj Police Station in Dinajpur yesterday, reports our local correspondent.

Additionally, 90 to 100 unidentified people have been accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Saladuddin, 16, son of Abul Kalam Azad of Bhagirpara village and his friend Md Asadul, 15, son of Alimuddin of Sahadubi village under Birganj upazila of Dinajpur, were beaten by the accused in Bhelapukur village of the upazila during the 10th national election on January 5, 2014.

Salauddin died on the spot, while Asadul died the next day at a local hospital, it reads.

Both bodies were buried following an autopsy. An unnatural death case was also filed, according to the case document.

Jahura, in the case statement, said that she could not file a murder case as AL was in power. She also accused that she got death threats from the accused.

Mozibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station, confirmed the filing of a case and said police will investigate the murders.