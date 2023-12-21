2013 political violence: 15 BNP men jailed for six months

A Dhaka court today sentenced 15 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations to six months' imprisonment in a case filed over the 2013 political violence in Dhaka.

Former ward councillor of Dhaka City Corporation Md Mohon and Jubo Dal's central committee organising secretary Ishaq Ali Sarker were among the convicts.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin pronounced the judgement in presence of the two accused -- Faizuddin Ilias Faizul and Yakub who are in jail custody, at the courtroom.

The remaining convicts were absent, taking steps through their lawyers for different reasons.

Before pronouncement of the judgment, the magistrate cancelled their bails, declared fugitives and handed down the sentence.

The magistrate also issued conviction warrants against the fugitives and directed the officer-in-charge of Bangshal Police Station to comply with the court order.

The magistrate acquitted 47 others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of 16 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, a group led by Mohon and Ishaq gathered in front of Nawab Yusuf Super Market in the city's Bangshal area around 10:30am on November 27, 2013 at a political programme. Then they blasted crude bombs, torched vehicles and assaulted policemen and obstructed them from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Mohon, Ishaq and 63 others with Bangshal Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Mohon, Ishaq, Yakub and 59 others on April 27 of 2014.