2013 explosives case: 11 BNP men sentenced to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 11 BNP men to seven years' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed under Explosive Substances Act in 2013.

They are Dhaka north Jubo Dal unit's former president SM Jahangir, SI Tutul, Abdul Awal, Mohammad Monir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Monir Hossain, Nasim Ahmed Apu, Ashraful Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Fakhrul Islam, and Md Shahin.

According to the case statement, the accused illegally gathered in front of Azampur Rail Gate area in Uttara and blasted crude bombs during a blockade called by BNP led alliance on November 26, 2013.