2013 case:19 BNP leaders, activists get 6 months in prison

A Dhaka court today sentenced 19 BNP leaders and activists, including former Dhaka City Corporation Ward Councillor Md Mohon, to six months imprisonment each in a 2013 violence case.

Jubo Dal's Central Committee Organising Secretary Ishaq Ali Sarkar was among the convicts in the case.

The rest of the convicts are ward-level leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations.

Ishaq's brother Yakub Sarkar and 32 others were acquitted as their involvement was not proven.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin handed down the sentence in presence of Yakub Sarkar and three others at the courtroom.

The magistrate also fined them Tk 3,000 each, in default of which they will have to suffer one month more in prison.

Before pronouncing the judgement, the magistrate cancelled bail for the convicts, declared them "fugitives" as they were absent without taking any steps through their lawyers.

The magistrate also issued conviction warrants against the fugitive convicts and directed officer-in-charge of Bangshal Police Station to execute the court order.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the magistrate said in his judgement.

Asked about the judgment, Md Kamruzzaman Sumon, a lawyer for accused Md Kamal, told The Daily Star that his client did not get justice from the court.

Only nine out of 30 prosecution witnesses, including investigation officer of the case, gave their statements before the court during the trial but they failed to narrate the incident specifically. So, all the accused were deprived of justice, said Sumon.

"We will challenge it with the higher court where our clients may get justice," said Sumon.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Mohon gathered in front of Kazi Alauddin Road at Bangshal during hartal called by 18-party alliance around 10:45am on October 29 of 2013. There they blasted crude bombs, assaulted policemen and prevented them from performing their duties.