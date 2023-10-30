2013 car torching: 11 Jubo Dal men jailed for 3 years

A Dhaka court today sentenced 11 leaders and activists of Jubo Dal of Badda thana unit to three years imprisonment in a case filed over torching a private car in the city's Pragati Sarani area in November 2013.

The convicts are Badda thana unit's former Jubo Dal president Jahangir Mollah, activists Mannan Mollah, Refayet Alam, Md Saiful Islam, Shakil Ahmed, Md Sairul, Dipak Kumar Das, Kamruzzaman Swapon, Jasim Dhali, Abdur Rahim alias Titu and Babul alias Babul Jamai.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain gave the verdict in their absence, the court sources said.

The magistrate issued arrest warrants against them.

The magistrate also fined them Tk 3,000 each, in default of which they will have to suffer three months more in jail.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

Twenty-six others were acquitted as the charges brought against them were not proven.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that a group of Jubo Dal leaders and activists led by Jahangir Mollah brought out a procession in support of hartal called by 18-party alliance in front of Progati Sarani at Moddya Badda at 7:15am on November 12, 2013. At one stage, they vandalised vehicles and torched a private car.

Following the incident, Badda police filed a case against Jahangir Mollah and 36 others in this regard.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka court today sentenced 10 leaders and activists of BNP, including Dhaka South City Jubo Dal joint secretary Robiul Alam alias Robi, to two years and six months imprisonment in a police assault case filed with Kalabagan Police Station in October 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jasim handed down the sentence in presence of Robi. The rest nine convicts are absconding.

The magistrate also acquitted 57 others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.