2013 Arson Case: 11 Jubo Dal men get 3 years in jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 11 leaders and activists of Jubo Dal of Badda thana unit to three years imprisonment in a case filed over torching a private car in the city's Progati Sarani area in November 2013.

The convicts are: Badda thana unit's former Jubo Dal president Jahangir Mollah, its activists Mannan Mollah, Refayet Alam, Md Saiful Islam, Shakil Ahmed, Md Sairul, Dipak Kumar Das, Kamruzzaman Swapon, Jasim Dhali, Abdur Rahim alias Titu and Babul alias Babul Jamai.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain handed down the sentence in their absence, said court sources.

Twenty-six others were acquitted as the charges brought against them were not proven.

According to the prosecution, a group of Jubo Dal leaders and activists led by Jahangir Mollah brought out a procession in support of hartal called by 18-party alliance in front of Progati Sarani at Moddya Badda at 7:15am on November 12 in 2013. At one stage, they vandalised vehicles and torched a private car.

Following the incident, Badda police filed a case against Jahangir Mollah and 36 others in this regard.

Another Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 10 leaders and activists of BNP, including Dhaka South City Jubo Dal joint secretary Robiul Alam alias Robi, to two years and six months imprisonment in a police assault case filed with Kalabagan Police Station in October 3013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim handed down the sentence in presence of Robi.

The nine other convicts are absconding.

The magistrate acquitted 57 others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.