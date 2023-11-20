2013 arson attack: 5 BNP men sentenced to 10 years in jail

5 BNP members were sentenced to 10 years in prison today for their involvement in a 2013 bus arson attack.

Also, they each have to pay a 10,000 Tk fine or have to serve six more months in jail, said the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court judge Krishna Kanta Ray.

The convicted individuals are Anisur Rahman Laku, Mahfuz Nabi Don, Zahir Alam Nayan, Tareq Hasan Sohag, and Arif Hossain.

The court acquitted Rois Ahmed and Samsul Haq, who died during the trial.

The convicts were arrested on May 19, 2013, as police stopped their attempt to set a Dhaka-bound bus on fire near Rangpur Polytechnic Institute. Police also seized 56 crude bombs from their possession.

Officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar Chakraborty filed the case.

Defense lawyer Advocate Aftab Hossain said he will appeal the verdict with the High Court.