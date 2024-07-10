2012 Chattogram girder collapse: Eight sentenced to jail for 7 years

A Chattogram court today sentenced eight employees of a construction firm to seven years in jail in a case filed over the collapse of Bahaddarhat Flyover girders that killed 13 people and injured 27 others.

Shariful Alam Bhuiyan, the Chattogram 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, delivered the verdict of the case lodged with Chandgaon Police Station in 2012.

The court in its observation said the horrible incident took place due to negligence of the construction company and its staffers.

The convicts are constriction firm Mir Akhtar-Parisa's Project Manager Gias Uddin, engineer Abdul Jalil, Quality Control Engineer Aminur Rahman, and employees Abdul Hai, Mosharraf Hossain, Manjurul Islam, Shahjahan Ali, and Rafiqul Islam.

The court sentenced the eight to five years' imprisonment and fined Tk 3 lakh each, in default, they have to suffer six months more in jail under section 304 (A) of the Penal Code. They were jailed for another two years under section 338/34 of the Penal Code.

The sentences will be executed one after another, and the money will be distributed to the victims' families who were killed and injured in the incident, said Public Prosecutor Abdur Rashid.

"The eight were present in the courtroom during the verdict delivery, and all were sent to jail after cancellation of their bail," said Omar Fuad, bench assistant of the court.

Twenty-two out of 28 prosecution witnesses testified before the court during the trial, he added.

Convict Rafiqul's lawyer SUM Nurul Islam said, "We expressed our dissatisfaction over the judgement and will appeal to the higher court."

Omar Faruk, son of Elias who was killed in the incident, said they were not satisfied as the accused did not get the punishment they deserve.

In its observations, the court stated that the Chattogram Development Authority gave the victims Tk 50,000 each as compensation, which the court considers inadequate. By paying the compensation, the CDA indirectly accepted its responsibility for the incident.

The judge said the accused told the court that the names of high officials of the CDA and consultancy agencies were in the FIR, but those were not included in the charge sheet.

But neither the prosecution nor any victim lodged a no-confidence petition with the magistrate court at that time.

The court added that the prosecution witnesses did not mention anything about the dropped names.

If the court sent back the case for further investigation to include their names in the case, it would delay disposal of the case.

On November 24, 2012, three girders of under-construction Bahaddarhat flyover collapsed and fell on an adjacent kitchen market, leaving 13 people dead and over 27 others injured.