2012 Bahaddarhat flyover girder collapse: Court sentences 8 to 7 years' prison

A Chattogram court today sentenced eight people to seven years' imprisonment in a case filed over the collapse of Bahaddarhat flyover girders in 2012.

Chattogram's Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan pronounced the verdict after scrutinising all the records and evidence of the case filed with Chandgaon Police Station, our staff correspondent reports.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 3 lakh each, in default of which they will have to serve six additional months in jail.

The convicts are: project managers Gias Uddin and Manjurul Islam; quality control engineers Shahjahan Ali and Rafiqul Islam; and Abdul Jalil, Aminur Rahman, Abdul Hai and Mosharraf Hossain. All of them were employees of the flyover construction contractor Mir Akhter-Parisa, a joint venture company.

In the verdict today, the court observed that the horrible incident took place due to negligence of the construction company and the technical failure of the staffers.

The eight convicts were present at the courtroom, said Omar Fuad, the court's bench assistant.

Convict Rafiqul Islam's lawyer SUM Nurul Islam said, "We will appeal to the higher court."

On November 24, 2012, three girders of the under-construction flyover collapsed and fell on an adjacent kitchen market, leaving 13 people dead and injuring more than 27 others.

On November 26, police filed a case with Chandgaon Police Station accusing 25 people, including CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, executive engineer Habibur Rahman, assistant engineer Tanjib Hossain, deputy assistant engineer Salauddin Ahmed.

The CDA high ups and officials of the advisory organisation were acquitted in the charge sheet, said court sources.

On October 24, 2013, SM Shahidul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Chandgaon Police Station and also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing the eight persons.