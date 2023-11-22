2011 Assault on cops: Charges framed against 149 Jamaat-Shibir men

A Dhaka court yesterday framed charges against 149 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir, in a case filed over assaulting policemen and preventing them from performing their duties in front of Kakrail Super Market in September 2011.

Jamaat Amir Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, its assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam and Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal ATM Azharul Islam are among the accused in the case.

The magistrate then fixed December 6 for starting the case trial.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists from Jamaat and Shibir brought out a procession in front of Kakrail Super Market at around 4:30pm on September 19, 2011. They vandalised vehicles, assaulted policemen, and prevented law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Shafiqur Rahman, Azharul Islam, Rafiqul Islam, and 127 others with Ramna Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, police on August 22, 2019, submitted a charge sheet against Shafiqur Rahman and 148 others for their alleged involvement in committing such offences.