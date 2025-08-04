2010 militancy case: Eight including Mufti Izharul acquitted

A Chattogram court today acquitted Mufti Izharul Islam Chowdhury -- former chairman of Islami Oikyo Jote (IOJ) and director general of Lalkhan Bazar Madrasa -- and seven others in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act in 2010.

Judge Abu Hannan of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal delivered the verdict, acquitting all eight accused after reviewing the case documents and evidence.

Advocate Abdus Sattar Sarwar, public prosecutor of the tribunal, told The Daily Star, "The court acquitted them as the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. None of the witnesses could establish their involvement."

All eight were present in court during the verdict.

The other acquitted individuals are: Mahfuzur Rahman, Abul Fattah, Abul Kalam, Salauddin Bhuiyan, Mowlana Noman, Mowlana Sabbir, and Abdullah Alamin.

The case dates back to December 13, 2010, when members of Rab-7 claimed to have busted a suspected militant den in a hill area under the rubber garden at Godarpar in Raozan upazila. Later, a case was filed with Raozan Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.