2001 Ramna Batamul attack: A timeline

Two bombs go off during Pohela Boishakh celebrations of the Bangla New Year 1408 on April 14, 2001, killing 10 people and injuring dozens of others at leading cultural organisation Chhayanaut's event at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka.

On June 23, 2014, a Dhaka court sentences Mufti Abdul Hannan, Moulana Akbar Hossain alias Helaluddin, Moulana Mohammad Tajuddin, Hafez Jahangir Alam Badar, Moulana Abu Bakar alias Selim Hawlader, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hye, and Arif Hasan Suman to death.

The court also sentences Moulana Abu Taher, Moulana Sabbir alias Abdul Hannan, Moulana Yahiya, Moulana Shawkat Osman, Moulana Abdur Rouf, and Shahadat Ullah to life in prison.

Abdul Karim alias Shafiqul Islam

Mufti Abdul Hannan was executed in 2017 in connection with another criminal case.

Maulana Abu Taher

Of the other convicts, Tajuddin, Hafez Jahangir, Moulana Abu Bakar, Mufti Shafiqur, and Mufti Hye are on the run while the rest are in jail.

The convicts are all members of islamist group Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami.

Due to appeals against the trial court verdict, the sentences have not been carried out yet.