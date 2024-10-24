200 AL men including former minister, his brothers sued in Pirojpur

Around 200 Awami League (AL) men including former minister SM Rezaul Karim and his two brothers were sued over allegation of vandalising BNP office, attacking its men and blasting bombs two years ago.

Abu Hasan Khan, member secretary of Nazirpur upazila unit of BNP, filed the case with Nazirpur Police Station under the explosives act.

In the case, around 40 accused have been named. Rezaul's two brothers Noore Alam Siddiqui, former chairman of Nazirpur upazila parishad; and Nazrul Islam Babul, president of upazila unit Krishak League; Chanchal Kanti Biswas, general secretary of Nazirpur upazila unit of Jubo League, and Mostafizur Rahman Ranju, former vice-chairman of Nazirpur upazila parishad, were among the 40 identified accused.

The other 150-160 AL men have been made unnamed accused.

According to the case statement, on August 9, 2022, the accused persons attacked the Nazirpur upazila BNP office, vandalised it and injured the party men as per Rezaul's instructions. The attackers also exploded crude bombs at the scene.

Md Mahmud Al Farid, officer in charge of Nazirpur Police Station, confirmed the filing of the case.