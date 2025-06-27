20-yr-old rescued 3 days after kidnapping, abductor held

A madrasa student was rescued from Narayanganj last night, three days after being abducted in Brahmanbaria town

A madrasa student was rescued from Narayanganj last night, three days after being abducted in Brahmanbaria town.

Police arrested the suspect, Tausif Mahbub Hridoy, of Naogaon village in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila, from Narayanganj's Shimrail area late last night, said Md Mozzafor Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

Lured by a familiar face claiming that his father had fallen seriously ill, Fazlul Karim, 20, of Moholla village of Nabinagar upazila, was abducted from outside his madrasa in Brahmanbaria town, said the OC.

The abductors later demanded Tk two crore in ransom. Three days later, police, with the help of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), rescued the student from Narayanganj and arrested the prime suspect.

The victim and the accused were familiar with each other, said the OC.

Fazlul's father filed a general diary on Wednesday, followed by a formal abduction case with the Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

Both the victim and the suspect were brought back to Brahmanbaria.

Legal proceedings are underway.