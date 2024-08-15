20 journalists hurt as miscreants attack Ctg press club

At least 20 journalists were injured as miscreants attacked the Chittagong Press Club yesterday evening.

Eyewitnesses said some miscreants broke the lock of the main gate of Chittagong Press Club and entered the club.

Later, they went to the club's main office on the fourth floor and broke the lock there too.

At one point, they ransacked several rooms, including the rooms of the president and general secretary of the press club.

The miscreants later beat up the members of the management committee who were present at the club.

At least 20 people, including senior journalists Nirmal Chandra Das, Golam Mortuza Ali and Helal Sikder, were injured in the attack.

Chittagong Press Club President Salahuddin Reza said 30 to 40 people suddenly attacked the journalists who were present inside the club rooms.

He claimed that the attack was led by Aminul Islam, former personal assistant of BNP leader Mir Mohammad Nashir Uddin, Sarwar Alam, health secretary of Chattogram city BNP and Alamgir Noor, a local Juba Dal leader.

On information, an army team rescued the injured journalists from the spot, Reza added.

However, the correspondent could not reach any alleged attackers for comments.