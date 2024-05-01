20 Jamaat-Shibir men held over Natore AL leader's murder

At least 20 activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its associate body Chhatra Shibir were detained in connection with the murder of Awami League leader Manjur Rahman Manju, who was shot dead in Lalpur upazila of Natore yesterday, police said.

Deceased Manjur Rahman Manju, 47, was the vice president of Awami League's Gopalpur Municipality unit.

The incident took place in Gopalpur municipality area under Azimpur Railway Station around 10:50pm yesterday, said Superintendent of Natore police Md Tariqul Islam.

No case was filed in this connection till 11:00am when the report was filed, he said.

Quoting locals, police said a gang of 4-5 masked criminals shot Manju in his head and stomach and left the spot on foot.

After locals took him to a nearby private clinic, doctors declared him dead.

Later, police sent the body to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

On receiving information, the SP along with his team rushed to the spot and started collecting CCTV footage to identify the accused, the police official said.

The police did not immediately know the motive behind the murder, the SP said.

On December 28, 2018, Joint General Secretary of Gopalpur Municipality unit's Jubo League Jaharul Islam was hacked to death by miscreants in front of North Bengal Sugar Mill Gate.

Manju was one of the main accused in the murder case, said Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station.

Police are looking into the murder of Manju seriously, keeping in mind the persons who had disputes with him, the OC said.