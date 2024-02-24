20 hurt in AL infighting in Pabna

At least 20 people were injured, with some of them being shot, when two rival factions of Awami League were locked in a clash in Bera Bazar of Pabna yesterday.

Additional police were deployed in the area after the incident.

Former Bera upazila Jubo League President Masudur Rahman Moysar, also a member of district board, had long-standing enmity with the ward unit AL secretary Kalu Mollik over holding control of the Bera Bazar area, said Md Rashidul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Bera Police Station.

They also had a dispute over money, he added.

On Thursday night, Moysar demanded money from Kalu Mollik, but Kalu refused, which caused an outrage, and consequently, the clash took place around 2:00pm yesterday. The two groups, comprising local AL men, gathered at the Bera bus stand, the OC said.

"Both groups started attacking each other with lethal weapons and by hurling brickbats, turning the area into a battlefield. Shots were also fired during the clash," said the OC, quoting locals.

"At least 20 were injured, with two getting shot. Of the injured, 10 were admitted to Bera Upazila Health Complex and adjoining hospitals," said the OC, adding that a tense situation is prevailing in the area.

"No case was filed in this connection. We are investigating the incident," he added.

This correspondent could not reach Moysar and Kalu for their comments.