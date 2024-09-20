20 hurt as 2 groups clash at Baitul Mukarram

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between the followers of current Imam Waliur Rahman Khan and former Khatib Ruhul Amin at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque before the Jumma prayers this afternoon.

The incident took place around 1:00pm when Waliur Rahman was addressing the worshippers, said Moniruzzaman, inspector (investigation) of Paltan Police Station.

According to witnesses, as Waliur was delivering his pre-prayer sermon, Ruhul Amin entered the mosque with his followers and attempted to take the microphone to lead the prayer. This sparked a clash between the two groups, leaving over 20 people injured.

Of the injured, six received primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Sub-Inspector Masud Alam of DMCH police outpost.

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, Ruhul Amin stopped coming to the mosque.

During his absence, the Islamic Foundation assigned Waliur and Mohammad Abdullah to lead the prayers.

Contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Rezwanul Islam said, "The altercation took place between the followers of the former khatib and the current imam. I have heard that the former khatib had been absent for a long time. When he returned to lead the Friday prayers today, another group opposed him, which resulted in the scuffle."

Police said they, along with Rab and the army, arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.