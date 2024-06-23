2 youths found dead in Ctg

Police recovered the bodies of two youths from a house in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila today.

The deceased are Md Rasel, 18 and Md Sakil, 15. Both were vegetable vendors and they were living in Hathazari municipality's Ward 1, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting polce.

Sub-Inspector Nur Alam Ashek, in-charge of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said locals found the two in an unconscious state inside a room of staff residential area of Regional Agricultural Research Centre and took them to an upazila health complex.

Later they were referred to CMCH where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been kept at the CMC morgue for autopsy.

Two separate unnatural death cases were filed in this connection.